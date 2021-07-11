African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 16,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 133,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $861,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.