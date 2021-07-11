Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Truist lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,333,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $64,582,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

