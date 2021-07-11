Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.14. Aegon shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 18,052 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

