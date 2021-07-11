AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,065 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

