Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $581.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

