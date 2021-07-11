Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 771062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

The company has a market cap of C$965.02 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

