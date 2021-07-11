Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.52% of Adobe worth $3,455,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $604.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

