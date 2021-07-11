Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.20

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $6,885.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

