Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up about 5.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYI stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.59. 310,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

