Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Accenture worth $846,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $312.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.87. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

