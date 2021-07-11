Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $10,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,425. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

