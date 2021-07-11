AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

