A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

