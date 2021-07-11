991,818 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Acquired by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 991,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,904,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 7.4% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.30.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

