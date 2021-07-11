92,436 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

