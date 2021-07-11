923,926 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 923,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,619,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $89,381,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 576,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 924,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

