90,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

