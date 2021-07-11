$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 4,865,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,201. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.37.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

