8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $775,483.28 and approximately $643,233.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.