$894.51 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $894.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.10 million to $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 351,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

