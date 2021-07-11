8,825 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

