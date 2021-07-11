8,350 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

