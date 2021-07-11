820 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,380. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

