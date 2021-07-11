8,000 Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

