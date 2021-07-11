$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $78.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. DZS reported sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,246. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $537.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

