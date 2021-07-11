775,802 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 775,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $24,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $9,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $6,843,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $4,530,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $3,967,000.

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

