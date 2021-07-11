76,328,615 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by General Atlantic LLC

General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,328,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Alignment Healthcare comprises about 19.6% of General Atlantic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. General Atlantic LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $41,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $27,444,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $23,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 191,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,722. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

