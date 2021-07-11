75,852 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

