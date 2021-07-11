67,927 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.1% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,345,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,981. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

