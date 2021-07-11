5,683 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.