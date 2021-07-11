5,532 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

