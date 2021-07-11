$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $550.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.90 million and the lowest is $538.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 101,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,881. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $92.83.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

