$55.81 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $57.45 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LQDT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 197,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,193. The company has a market cap of $813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

