5,313 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

