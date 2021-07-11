$5.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.44. Pool posted earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $476.24 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $273.37 and a twelve month high of $476.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

