4,835 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NEOG opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

