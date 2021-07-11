$482.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $482.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.87 million and the highest is $485.51 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 4,366,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

