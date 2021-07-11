4,514 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802 over the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

