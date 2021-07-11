44,945 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $10,435,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $182.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.33 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

