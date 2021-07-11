$4.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.20. 1,609,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

