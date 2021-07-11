$395.15 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $395.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $405.80 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Titan International stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,984,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

