$39.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post $39.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.39 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 961,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

