3,552 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.