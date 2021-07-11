3,244 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

