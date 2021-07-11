$321.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.