$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.47.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.40. 550,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.