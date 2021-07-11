2,826 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Equitable by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.65 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.