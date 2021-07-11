251,000 Shares in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

