249,429 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.