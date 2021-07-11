$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $25.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,622. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

